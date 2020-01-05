|
De Lorta, James J. James J. De Lorta, age 70, loving father of Susan Maselli, James De Lorta, Angela Jordan and the late Barbara De Lorta; dear grandfather of Giovanni and Dominique; cherished son of the late James and Rose De Lorta; dear brother of Rosemary De Lorta and John (Charlotte) De Lorta; fond uncle of John, Vince and Kristina. Memorial Visitation Saturday January 11, 10:00 A.M until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral info 708-429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020