Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
James J. De Lorta Obituary
De Lorta, James J. James J. De Lorta, age 70, loving father of Susan Maselli, James De Lorta, Angela Jordan and the late Barbara De Lorta; dear grandfather of Giovanni and Dominique; cherished son of the late James and Rose De Lorta; dear brother of Rosemary De Lorta and John (Charlotte) De Lorta; fond uncle of John, Vince and Kristina. Memorial Visitation Saturday January 11, 10:00 A.M until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park, IL 60462. Funeral info 708-429-3200. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 5, 2020
