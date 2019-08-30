|
Heubaum, James Beloved husband of Stacy (nee Olson); loving father of Jamie and Christopher; devoted son of Reinhard and Sharon Heubaum; dear brother of Harlan (Jamie) Heubaum; cherished son-in-law of Robert Ret. CPD and Judy Olson; fond brother-in-law of Robert CPD (Carmella) Olson; adored uncle of Dakota and Delaney Heubaum and Robert, Michael and Juliet Olson. James was a 20-Year Veteran of the Chicago Police Department. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Cremation Private. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019