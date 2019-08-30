Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Heubaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Heubaum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Heubaum Obituary
Heubaum, James Beloved husband of Stacy (nee Olson); loving father of Jamie and Christopher; devoted son of Reinhard and Sharon Heubaum; dear brother of Harlan (Jamie) Heubaum; cherished son-in-law of Robert Ret. CPD and Judy Olson; fond brother-in-law of Robert CPD (Carmella) Olson; adored uncle of Dakota and Delaney Heubaum and Robert, Michael and Juliet Olson. James was a 20-Year Veteran of the Chicago Police Department. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Cremation Private. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now