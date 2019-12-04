|
Hernon, James P. Age 77, Native of Boleybeg, Barna, County Galway, Ireland, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved husband of Mary Hernon (nee Naughton); loving father of James (Monta), Michael (Amy); proud grandfather of Brendan, James "JJ", Conor, Robbie, Mary Kate, Colin, Siena, Henry; caring brother of Sally (John) Geraghty, Ann (Michael) Doorhy, Michael (Teresa), Peter (Bridget), Rita (late John) Kerins, Marie (late Clement) Bowen, Angela (Michael) Mulcair; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, James and Maria Hernon; brothers, Dennis, Martin, Thomas, Patrick, Gerard; and sisters, Mary, Nora, and Maisie. Proud member of Local 130 Plumbers for over 50 years. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue, Tinley Park, IL. Final Visitation and Funeral Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, IL 60448. Visitation 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019