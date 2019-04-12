Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
James Hasenkamp Obituary
Hasenkamp, James Beloved husband of the late Carol nee Sutylo; loving father of Cathy (Dr. Gerard) Cicero, John (Amy) and the late Joseph; cherished grandfather of Maris, Augie, Zachary, Olivia, Grace and Ashley; fond uncle and cousin of many; devoted friend to all. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. ( 1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass, 10 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
