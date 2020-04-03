|
Groble Jr., James 67, passed away March 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 43 years to Patricia (Jorns); loving father of Sarah, James H. (Amber), and Kathryn Flinn (Sean); brother of Anthony, Theresa Jakala, Rebecca Hull, and Michael; dear grandfather of Abigail, Fiona, and Charlie. James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Ann Groble. ALL SERVICES PRIVATE. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.jardinefh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2020