Grider, James A. Age 86, passed away on December 14, 2019, Korean War Army Veteran, former Cook County Sherriff and City of Burbank Alderman, beloved father of James L. (the late Theresa) Grider and Jay Grider; proud grandfather of Jaymes (Jill) Grider, Stephanie (Kyle) Wilm, Jeffrey (Andrea) Grider and Austin Grider; former husband of Joanne (nee Ledin). Jim attended Crane High School (Chicago), Class of 1950. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 17, 2019