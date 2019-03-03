Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
James Golly Obituary
Golly, James F. James F. Golly, age 63, of Carol Stream. Beloved father of Denise (John) Golly and Kimberly (Tony) Tricker; loving grandfather of Emma and Tyler; cherished son of Jerome (the late Jacquelyn) Golly; dear brother of Joe (Jeanne), John, and Judy Golly; and dear uncle of Joey, Nikki, Lisa, Janelle, and Tim. FuneralTuesday, March 5, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile West of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. VisitationMonday, March 4, 2019,3:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019
