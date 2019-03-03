|
|
Golly, James F. James F. Golly, age 63, of Carol Stream. Beloved father of Denise (John) Golly and Kimberly (Tony) Tricker; loving grandfather of Emma and Tyler; cherished son of Jerome (the late Jacquelyn) Golly; dear brother of Joe (Jeanne), John, and Judy Golly; and dear uncle of Joey, Nikki, Lisa, Janelle, and Tim. FuneralTuesday, March 5, 2019. Family and friends are asked to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL 60172 (3/4 mile West of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private. VisitationMonday, March 4, 2019,3:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 3, 2019