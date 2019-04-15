Home

Freyer, James "Jim" Age 62, of Venice, FL, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on April 5, 2019. Jim was a resident of Florida and Rochester, Indiana after retiring from his job as Electrical Foreman for the City of Chicago Water Dept. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When not fishing, he became a much in demand handyman for the community due to his many skills. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, "Muffin" (Mary Alice) Cherry; his daughter, Kathleen Freyer; his grandsons, Fionn and Brennan Petersen; his brother, John (Ptosha) Freyer; his sister, Jane Freyer; nieces and nephews, Jack Freyer, Jenna Lizzo, Tiffany, Megan and Danny Habbal; and stepson, Kevin Cherry. He enriched all of our lives and we are grateful for the good times and loving memories. Memorial service to be held in Chicago at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019
