Dolezal, James Frank
James Frank Dolezal, age 89, of Stickney, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. James was born April 13, 1931. On August 14, 1954 he married Shirley (nee Vana). Retired Stickney Police Chief. James is survived by his loving wife Shirley of 66 years. Cherished father of Debra (Robert) Piper, Shirlee (the late George) Kadlec and James Dolezal. Beloved grandfather of James and Jerry Podgorski, Michelle Piper, Liana (David) Garcia, George Kadlec and James Dolezal. Dear great-grandfather of Elliana, Julian and the late David Jr. A visitation for James will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 South Oak Park Ave, Stickney, IL 60402. Funeral Service Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 am at Mount Auburn Funeral Home (708) 7489-2033. Burial at Mount Auburn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com
for the Dolezal family.
