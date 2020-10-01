1/
James E. McGrail
McGrail , James E.

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of James E. McGrail, "Mugs." Age 70, U.S.M.C. passed away on September 23, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary Hardiman, loving and proud father of Maggie (Craig), Katie (Daniel) and stepfather of Ashley (Alan) and Daniel. Proud Papa of Charlotte "Buckets", Emma "Shomody", Ava, and Aidan. Cherished brother of Nancy (the late Raymond) Harvey, Mary Beth (James) Doody, Ellen Boyd, Judy (Frank) Knytych and the late John McGrail. Beloved uncle, cousin, and friend of many. A born storyteller with a heart of gold. Go! Cubs! Go! Visitation: Monday, October 5, 2020, at Hann Funeral Home, 8230 S Harlem Ave, from 4 - 8 p.m.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hann Funeral Home - Bridgeview
