Kelly, James E. Age 90, U.S. Army Veteran, at rest June 28, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Mary Therese Kelly; Loving father of James W. (Ruth), Jerry C., William J. (Ann), the late Mary Therese, and the late Paul E. Kelly; Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Erik) Sabie, Jeremy (Melanie), Mary Therese (Jeremy) Mich, Christopher (Darcy), Megan, Joseph, and the late James Kelly; Dear great-grandfather of Evelyn, Amelia, Egan, Riley, and Sawyer; Survived by his loving sister, Patricia Tallon, and preceded in death by brothers, P.J., Tom, George, Jerry, and sister, Louise; Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Private Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
JUL
1
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
