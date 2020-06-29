Kelly, James E.
Age 90, U.S. Army Veteran, at rest June 28, 2020; Beloved husband of the late Mary Therese Kelly; Loving father of James W. (Ruth), Jerry C., William J. (Ann), the late Mary Therese, and the late Paul E. Kelly; Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Erik) Sabie, Jeremy (Melanie), Mary Therese (Jeremy) Mich, Christopher (Darcy), Megan, Joseph, and the late James Kelly; Dear great-grandfather of Evelyn, Amelia, Egan, Riley, and Sawyer; Survived by his loving sister, Patricia Tallon, and preceded in death by brothers, P.J., Tom, George, Jerry, and sister, Louise; Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Private Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 29, 2020.