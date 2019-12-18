Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Jankovsky, James E. James E. Jankovsky, beloved husband of Debra nee Yandura; loving father of Jennifer (Antonio) Medina & Eric Jankovsky; adored papa of Genevieve & Eleanor Medina; dear son of the late James & Mildred Jankovsky; brother of Janice (James) Reh & the late Carol (Roger) Walczak; and uncle to many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment private. For info 708-430-5700. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 18, 2019
