Glynn, James E. James E. Glynn, age 78, National Guard Veteran, at rest May 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Helen Glynn; Dear brother of Eileen (late Bob) Ward, Sr. Helen Glynn OP, Sr. Gloria Glynn OP, Pat (Patty) Glynn, and the late Judy (Tom) Skalitzky; Loving former spouse of Mary Glynn; Beloved father of Melinda, James, and Phil Glynn; Dearest grandpa of Chloe, Parker, Mike, and Phil Glynn; Cherished and loving Pa to Nicholas Spence; Longtime beloved friend to Sandy Spence; Beloved uncle and dear friend to many. A Celebration of Life, in honor of James, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. For info: Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com . Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com