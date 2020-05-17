James E. Glynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glynn, James E. James E. Glynn, age 78, National Guard Veteran, at rest May 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Helen Glynn; Dear brother of Eileen (late Bob) Ward, Sr. Helen Glynn OP, Sr. Gloria Glynn OP, Pat (Patty) Glynn, and the late Judy (Tom) Skalitzky; Loving former spouse of Mary Glynn; Beloved father of Melinda, James, and Phil Glynn; Dearest grandpa of Chloe, Parker, Mike, and Phil Glynn; Cherished and loving Pa to Nicholas Spence; Longtime beloved friend to Sandy Spence; Beloved uncle and dear friend to many. A Celebration of Life, in honor of James, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. For info: Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved