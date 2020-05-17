Glynn, James E. James E. Glynn, age 78, National Guard Veteran, at rest May 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Helen Glynn; Dear brother of Eileen (late Bob) Ward, Sr. Helen Glynn OP, Sr. Gloria Glynn OP, Pat (Patty) Glynn, and the late Judy (Tom) Skalitzky; Loving former spouse of Mary Glynn; Beloved father of Melinda, James, and Phil Glynn; Dearest grandpa of Chloe, Parker, Mike, and Phil Glynn; Cherished and loving Pa to Nicholas Spence; Longtime beloved friend to Sandy Spence; Beloved uncle and dear friend to many. A Celebration of Life, in honor of James, will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. For info: Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.