Ellis III, James Embry "Bruiser" A memorial service and repast reception for James E. Ellis III, "Bruiser," son of Jim "Tank" and Kaye Ellis and brother to Rodney and Shirley Carpenter, will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the New Beverly Woods Banquet Hall, 11532 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL. Bruiser found his passion in life as a performer in the Arts as an actor, dancer, choreographer and director. He began at a young age to entertain both family and friends at large gatherings and always seemed to relish in the applause. His fate in modern dance however, was sealed in the 1980's after being awarded a dance scholarship from the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Bruiser will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 14, 2019