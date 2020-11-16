Cronin, James E.
James E. Cronin, age 84, of Elk Grove Village, passed away on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan A. Cronin (nee Stolarz); dearest father of Christine Cronin; loving son of the late Martin and Augusta Cronin; brother of the late Charlotte Kroll. Fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. Retiree of Anheuser-Busch for 35 years. He loved golfing and socializing with his many friends and family. Celebration of Life at a later date.
