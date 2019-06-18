|
Distasio, Sr., James V. "Jimmy D" Age 85, lifelong resident of Chicago and longtime owner of Jimmy D's Body and Fender passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Loving husband of the late Geraldine (nee Cullen); adoring father to James, Jr. (Maryann), Barbara (Kevin) Howley, Michael (Teresa), Mary (Edward) Spizzirri, Thomas (Lori Ann), and Robert (Barbra); cherished son of the late Lena and Dominic Distasio; beloved grandfather of 18; and great-grandfather of 10; dear brother of the late Constantino "Dean" (the late Gladys), the late Florence (the late Carmen) Pascente, the late Antoinette (the late Michael) Rubino, and the late Anthony (Odette "Toots"); fond brother-in-law of Margaret (the late Raymond) Kappel, and the late John "Jack" Cullen; caring uncle of many nieces and nephews; and loving friend to countless others. Member of Club Maria SS Incoronata. Visitation from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St., Chicago. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Therese Church, 218 W. Alexander St., Chicago. Interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly Chicago and Misericordia are appreciated. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 18, 2019