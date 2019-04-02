Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory -Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James DeMunno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James DeMunno


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James DeMunno Obituary
DeMunno, James "Jimmy" Francis Age 83, of Cary, passed away peacefully onMarch 17, 2019. He was born onOctober 10, 1935, in Chicago, to Peter and Helen DeMunno.James was a proud veteran of United States Army, where he served during the Korean War. He graduated and earned his JD from DePaul University, College of Law. James was an attorney for 40 years and served as a State Appellate Court judge for eight of those years. Most of all, he loved being with his family and attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. James will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (nee Alten); children, James (Kathie) and Joelle DeMunno; grandchildren, Nicholas and Serafina; many nieces, nephews, and friends also survive; he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nina Pannaralle and Joan Tatje; brothers-in-law, Richard Tatje, James Sabatine, and Nicholas Pannaralle; and by his parents. Memorial visitation will beThursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich,(847) 550-4221. For online condolences, please visitwww.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now