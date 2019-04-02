DeMunno, James "Jimmy" Francis Age 83, of Cary, passed away peacefully onMarch 17, 2019. He was born onOctober 10, 1935, in Chicago, to Peter and Helen DeMunno.James was a proud veteran of United States Army, where he served during the Korean War. He graduated and earned his JD from DePaul University, College of Law. James was an attorney for 40 years and served as a State Appellate Court judge for eight of those years. Most of all, he loved being with his family and attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. James will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda (nee Alten); children, James (Kathie) and Joelle DeMunno; grandchildren, Nicholas and Serafina; many nieces, nephews, and friends also survive; he was preceded in death by his sisters, Nina Pannaralle and Joan Tatje; brothers-in-law, Richard Tatje, James Sabatine, and Nicholas Pannaralle; and by his parents. Memorial visitation will beThursday, April 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025.For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich,(847) 550-4221. For online condolences, please visitwww.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary