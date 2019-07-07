Home

Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
James Cunningham


1944 - 2019
James Cunningham Obituary
Cunningham, Jr., James L. Age 74. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen nee O'Neill; devoted father of Kimberly (Thomas) Hochbaum, Richard, Sara, and James L. Cunningham, III; cherished grandpa of Kelly, Jackie, and Kassie; fond brother of Patricia Cunningham, Jackie (the late Randy) Poucher, and the late Katie (the late Thomas) Hartford; loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather for a memorial visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Interment Private. For info 708-448-6000 or schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
