Cortes , James
James was born in Chicago, IL to Gregorio Cortes and Natalia Acevedo on March 30, 1956. He went to Kelly High School and graduated in 1974. He went on to work for Keene Ignition and P&G Keene for 45+ years. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan who loved the White Sox and the Bears. James is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Natalia. James is survived by brothers Jesse (Mara), Miguel (Juana), Julio, Frank (Margaret), Edwin (Alva), twin brother Pedro; sisters Lucy (Jaime), Juanita, Janet (Ignacio), Mary, Carmen (William), Ana (Lionel), Yolanda (Julian), and Magdalena (Luis); sons Julio (Christina), Pedro (Kristin) and Jaime (Selena); daughter Yolanda (Ralph); nine grandchildren Julia and Alexa Vasquez, Ralph and Brandon Wallace, Pedro Cortes, Gabrielle, Laila, CJ and Mia Cortes. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM. Interment private. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-806-2225
