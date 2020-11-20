1/1
James Cortes
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cortes , James

James was born in Chicago, IL to Gregorio Cortes and Natalia Acevedo on March 30, 1956. He went to Kelly High School and graduated in 1974. He went on to work for Keene Ignition and P&G Keene for 45+ years. He was a diehard Chicago sports fan who loved the White Sox and the Bears. James is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Natalia. James is survived by brothers Jesse (Mara), Miguel (Juana), Julio, Frank (Margaret), Edwin (Alva), twin brother Pedro; sisters Lucy (Jaime), Juanita, Janet (Ignacio), Mary, Carmen (William), Ana (Lionel), Yolanda (Julian), and Magdalena (Luis); sons Julio (Christina), Pedro (Kristin) and Jaime (Selena); daughter Yolanda (Ralph); nine grandchildren Julia and Alexa Vasquez, Ralph and Brandon Wallace, Pedro Cortes, Gabrielle, Laila, CJ and Mia Cortes. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 2:00 PM. Interment private. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Service
02:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved