Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
8:15 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael Church
James Cavanaugh Obituary
Cavanaugh, James T. Vietnam Army Veteran, age 71, beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Agnew); loving father of James, Jr. (Deanne) Cavanaugh, Mary Frances (James) Macciaro, Kathy (Penny) Cavanaugh, John (Terri) Cavanaugh; cherished grandfather of Matt and Nick Panico, Brandon and Rachel Macciaro, Justin, Christopher and Crystal Leato, Willow Cavanaugh, Ryan and Madison Cavanaugh; dear great-grandfather of Oliver Leato and Ellie Panico; fond brother of Carol Gillespie, Roberta (Chuck) Reilly, the late Evelyn Corvino and Mildred Taylor. Visitation Thursday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 9:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019
