|
|
Bowman, James Roger Passed away on June 21, 2019, age 64, from complications of diabetes and cancer. James was born in California and grew up in Chicago, studied Electrical Engineering and later worked for many years at Cook County Hospital, where he rose to director of Clinical Equipment Maintenance and wrote many of the specifications for medical equipment for Stroger Hospital. His interest in computers and networks was invaluable as the medical equipment in use became more and more computerized. He later left Cook County Hospital, after the death of his parents, and worked as a buyer for Saturday Audio. He maintained a lifelong interest in all forms of music, especially jazz, audio equipment, cars, and cooking. He is survived by a sister, Erica. A memorial for James will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Friday, August 2, 2019, at St. Paul and the Redeemer Church, on the corner of 52nd and Dorchester.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 31, 2019