Bomher, James J. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved son of the late Mary C. and Frank J. Bomher; cherished brother of Francis (Jan), Mary Lou (Bob) Esposito, John (Kathy Ballak); fond uncle of Jack, Mary Pat (Andrew) Campbell, John (Katie) Hamilton, Frank, Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Michael, Kathleen, Sarah and Rachel; adored great-uncle of Jack Hamilton, Rose, Patrick, Matthew and Adam Campbell. Proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy and two years in the Naval Reserve. James loved life, laughter, the Chicago Bears, Florida, and his White Sox. He found great pleasure in his nine nieces and nephews and loved his time with them. Really appreciated McDonald's 2 for $5.00, and the last spoonful of creamed spinach. We heard he lost at chess once but we couldn't verify it. Life took him on so many journeys and he spent his final years taking people on Uber rides. We'll miss his laugh, his smile, his stories, but mostly his presence. Save a place for us at the table. Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:45 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park, IL, Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182, www.foldsofhonor.org/donate/ would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary