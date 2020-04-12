|
Bragiel, James Paul 87 of Evanston, Illinois died on April 7, 2020 in Evanston from COVID-19. He was born on March 24, 1933 in Chicago, IL. He was a 1950 graduate and star basketball player for Morton High School. Jim and Tannica Tufts were married on August 25, 1956. Jim and Tannie met at Northwestern University where Jim played basketball and baseball for the Wildcats. Jim "Coach" began his basketball coaching career for Wethersfield High School in Kewanee, Illinios. He then coached at Palatine High School and finally landed at his alma mater, Northwestern University, as Assistant Basketball Coach until 1967. Jim was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in 1986. He then left coaching to start a successful career in the insurance industry becoming a partner in the Larry Gordon Agency, Inc. He was a member of the industry's Million Dollar Round Table for 33 years. Jim retired in 2013 at the age of 80 after suffering major injuries in a terrible car accident. He fought back, defying all odds, and though his life was very different after the accident, he still brought all of us great joy and entertainment. Jim and Tannie have lived at Three Crowns Park in Evanston for the last 7 years where they enjoyed a loving, caring and vibrant community. Jim was a man of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Athanasius Parish in Evanston. He loved to golf, loved his Wildcats, and was always up for a challenge. Jim and Tannie were able to travel extensively through work and for pleasure. However, his favorite spot was their cottage in Eagle River, Wisconsin where they spent the last 30 summers. Jim was a devoted family man. He was a wonderful, loving and involved father, grandpa and a devoted husband who thought being married to Tannie made him the luckiest man in the world. We were all blessed with his great sense of humor, love for life, generous spirit and the ability to laugh at himself and laugh with others. He deeply loved his 4 children and 11 grandchildren. "Coach" touched so many lives. He brought joy and laughter to everyone around him. His sense of humor was contagious. We are so thankful for the wonderful and courageous doctors and nurses who took care of Jim. May God watch over and bless all of the caregivers on the front line of this health crisis. They are the angels who care for our loved ones when we cannot be by their side. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella Bragiel, his brother Dan and twin brother, Fred. He is survived by his sister, Maryann (Jerry) Burns; his loving wife, Tannie; children, Kathy (Noel) Jacobson, Susan (Ralph) Colao, Tom (Sue) Bragiel and Nancy (Steve) Speers, grandchildren, Mike, Tannie, Kelsey, Tom, Clare, John, TJ, Jim, David, Jack, and Joe and 4 great-grandchildren, Emma, Ellen, Christopher and Milo. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to Three Crowns Foundation, care of Chapel Fund, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020