Hanley, James B. Age 95; Native of Bere Island Co. Cork, Ireland; Devoted husband of the late Helena, nee Murphy; Loving father of Michael (Judy) Hanley, John (Lisa) Hanley, Joan (Colm) Connolly, Kevin (Andrea) Hanley, Monica (Murt) Lane, the late Mary Bernadette and the late Margaret; Proud grandpa of Richard (Jessica Smith) Hanley; James (Malissa), John, and Christina (Dennis) Harding; Brian and Sheila Connolly; Megan (Brad) Hamilton and Richard (Emily) Hanley; Brendan (Aditi), David, and Fiona Lane; Patrick, Robbie, and Cecilia; Great-grandpa of Jack, Jimmy, Keira, Cecelia, Robbie, Patrick, Grace, and Olivia; Beloved brother of the late Patrick (late Catherine), Mary (late John) Sullivan, late Kathleen (late Jack) Mulhull, late John, late Margaret (late John) Sullivan, Josie (late John) Sullivan, late Michael, and Timmy; Dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many; Proud retired Union Carpenter Local 13, and longtime volunteer at Gaelic Park; Visitation Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Place, Palos Heights, IL; Mass 12:00 noon; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info, (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 29, 2020.