James Arthur Papanton
Papanton , James Arthur

James Arthur Papanton 69 of Burr Ridge passed away Thursday afternoon October 22nd. Beloved husband of Elaine (Nee Stolis) for over 37 years. Loving father of Zackie (Frank) Kowal, Tricia Papanton, Aris Papanton, and Nicole Papanton. Dear son of the late Arthur and Panayiota Papanton. Special cousin to Louie (Karen) Goros and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Founder and President of Scientific Oil Solutions Memorials in Jim's name would be greatly appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the current health situation services and interment were held privately. Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. handling all arrangements. 815/462-0711 or 815/260-0668 or www.orricofuneral.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. We are praying so much for comfort for you, Elaine, and your wonderful children. 'Much love, Kathy and Ken
Kathy and Ken Johns
Friend
