Papanton , James Arthur
James Arthur Papanton 69 of Burr Ridge passed away Thursday afternoon October 22nd. Beloved husband of Elaine (Nee Stolis) for over 37 years. Loving father of Zackie (Frank) Kowal, Tricia Papanton, Aris Papanton, and Nicole Papanton. Dear son of the late Arthur and Panayiota Papanton. Special cousin to Louie (Karen) Goros and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Founder and President of Scientific Oil Solutions Memorials in Jim's name would be greatly appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Due to the current health situation services and interment were held privately.
