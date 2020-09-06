1/
James A. Thoms
Thoms, James A.

James A. Thoms, 87, of Alsip, beloved husband of the late Beverly A. nee Elliott, loving father of Mary (John) Gunn, James (Cheryl) Thoms, the late Susan Temple, the late Wayne (Rose) Thoms, Ronald (Susan) Thoms, Bradley (Janice) Thoms and Brenda Mutzbauer, devoted grandfather of fifteen, proud great grandfather of twenty-five, cherished great great grandfather of one, dear brother of the late Jean Franson and Robert Thoms. Cremation private. Arrangements entrusted to the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. www.kruegerfuneral.com 708-388-1300

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
