Newark, James A. Age 86. Beloved Husband of Mary Lois (nee Roberts), married 61 years, of Whiting, Indiana, formerly Chicago, Illinois; loving father of John (Maria), Lynn (Anthony) Gundich, Mary Rose Heffernan, Thomas Newark and the late dear baby, Lisa Marie; dear papa of Alex, Jim (confirmation sponsor) Annie, Jack, Lisa, Mary (godchild), Sarah (Robert), Joe, Becca (Keith), Matt (godchild) and Grace; proud great-grandpa of Andrzej, Georgia and Charlie James; dear brother-in-law of the late Leonard (Lori) Roberts. Private Burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 South Kedzie, Evergreen Park, Illinois 708-499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
