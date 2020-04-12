|
Miramontes, Jaime Salas Age 60, went to his heavenly home on March 24, 2020, at Carolinas Continue Care Pineville after an illness. Born January 30, 1960, in Momax, Zacatecas, Mexico. Jaime is survived by his beloved wife Jill (nee' Staley) of Monroe, NC. Jaime was a son of the late Francisco Salas and the late María Concepción Miramontes. He was preceded in death by both parents, his infant sister Emma Salas, and his sister-in-laws María Soledad Huerta and María Leticia Castillo Rodriguez. Jaime is survived by Sisters Olga (Juan Alvarez Sr.) of Chicago, IL, Ernestina (Reynaldo Lopez Guerra) of Las Cruces, NM, and María Soledad (Rutilio Carreon) of Azusa, CA, Brothers Francisco (Lucia Robles Robles) Salas Miramontes and Jose Hector Salas Miramontes, all of Momax, Zacatecas, Mexico, and brother Juan Antonio (Micaela Garcia) Salas Miramontes of Duarte, CA, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Jaime had a winning smile, cheerful voice and was skilled in cooking. He loved to grow vegetables in his garden, learn new skills online, fish, and entertain his devoted dogs, Berwyn and Liberty Belly. He had a self-initiating work ethic and innovative approach to projects that was especially admired by his in-laws, James & Kay Staley of Roanoke, VA, and his stepson, Nathan Crandell of Virginia Beach, VA. They loved his laughter, loyalty, and devotion to Jill. Jaime came to the Chicago area and began working at Brookline. After Yale Lock acquired Brookline, Jaime started at the Norton-Rixson Division in Franklin Park, IL; it was there that Jaime invented the patented oil-rubbed bronze paint color 10b. Jaime transferred to Assa Abloy, Monroe, NC in 2010. Jaime's talents mixing chemicals and electro-coating door parts were a presence for more than 30 years at Assa Abloy, and he took great pride in his work. The family wishes to thank all the devoted and patient staff at Atrium Union Hospital and Carolinas Continue Care Pineville, the Petal Shoppe of Monroe, Heritage Funeral Home of Indian Trail and all the people who have reached out to offer their encouragement and support. Because of travel challenges, Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail and in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of your talents or supplies to your favorite shelter for pets or humans. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jaime Salas please visit ourSympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020