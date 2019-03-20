Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
Jacques Balian Obituary
Balian, Jacques H. Beloved husband of Yvonne (nee Konecci); loving father of Michael (Jennifer) Balian and Jackie (Edward "Ned") Stasch; dear grandfather of Roxanne Stasch; son of Antranig and Arax Balian; brother of Aram (the late Ada) Balian, the late Alice Balian, and the late Ara (Sossy) Balian. Jacques was the Chairman of A.R.F., Chicago Chapter, and the Midwest Chapter of the Armenian National Committee for 12 years. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W), Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Friday, march 22, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Patricia Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations to (alz.com) or Colorectal Cancer Alliance (ccalliance_org/donate) would be appreciated. For info: (708) 430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
