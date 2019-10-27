Home

Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Rita High School Chapel
7740 S. Western Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
20953 W. Hoff Road
Elwood, IL
View Map
Rizzi, Jacqueline M. (nee Heindl) Age 76, passed away October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard M. Rizzi for 56 years; loving mother of Jeffrey (Vikki), Christopher (Angie), Dawn (John) Dolan and Joseph (Erin); cherished grandmother of Ashlee (Pete) Wheeler, Amanda, Michael, Gianna, Angelina, Nino, Emily, J.P., Jimmy, Cannon and Jed; devoted great-grandmother of Madison, Liam and Jackson; dear sister of Judy (Rick) Weinke, the late Jerry Heindl, the late John Heindl and the late Joan (Bill) Freeman; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was a loving friend of the Missionaries of Charity. Family and friends will gather at St. Rita High School Chapel, 7740 S. Western Avenue, Chicago, Illinois on October 31, 2019, for the Memorial Mass at 9:15 a.m. Following the Memorial Mass, family and friends will meet at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, Illinois for the interment at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
