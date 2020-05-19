To my Guardian Godmother Jackie, thank you for all you have done for me and taking me into your family. I remember all your kindness over the years since I was a child. Your love and laughter us something I will never forget. I am so thankful we get to spend some time together in Las Vegas. Soon we will all be together again God willing. May the Lord bless and keep you in a special place in heaven until that day. Much love, Frank and Kristine Sperna.



Frank Sperna

Family