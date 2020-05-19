Jacqueline M. Gibson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gibson, Jacqueline M.

(nee Cassese) formerly Farella, was called home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Dear beloved wife of Gale Gibson; loving mother of Nicholas (Karen), Anthony (Karen) and Caroline Farella Polzin; stepmother of Todd Gibson; loving grandmother of Jackie, Dominick (Robin), Karen, Christine (Luis), Anthony, Michael, and Nicole (Josh); doting great-grandmother of Matthew, Katelyn, Angeline, Joseph, Grace, Emma Rose, Cassandra, Cassese, Kaitlyn, Addysen, and Kaisen.; loving aunt, and cousin to many. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Angeline Cassese; sisters, Baby Thresa, Annabelle, and Theresa Pizzirulli; and by her son, Nicholas J. Farella. Jackie spent her early years working at her family's bakeries in both Chicago and North Chicago, IL. In her later years she enjoyed retail positions and until 2018, her position at the Arlington OTB in Waukegan. She treasured family time, enjoyed shopping, gambling and living life fully, no fears, no regrets.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved