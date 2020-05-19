Gibson, Jacqueline M.
(nee Cassese) formerly Farella, was called home on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020. Dear beloved wife of Gale Gibson; loving mother of Nicholas (Karen), Anthony (Karen) and Caroline Farella Polzin; stepmother of Todd Gibson; loving grandmother of Jackie, Dominick (Robin), Karen, Christine (Luis), Anthony, Michael, and Nicole (Josh); doting great-grandmother of Matthew, Katelyn, Angeline, Joseph, Grace, Emma Rose, Cassandra, Cassese, Kaitlyn, Addysen, and Kaisen.; loving aunt, and cousin to many. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Angeline Cassese; sisters, Baby Thresa, Annabelle, and Theresa Pizzirulli; and by her son, Nicholas J. Farella. Jackie spent her early years working at her family's bakeries in both Chicago and North Chicago, IL. In her later years she enjoyed retail positions and until 2018, her position at the Arlington OTB in Waukegan. She treasured family time, enjoyed shopping, gambling and living life fully, no fears, no regrets.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2020.