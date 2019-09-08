Home

Jacqueline Lato Obituary
Lato, Jacqueline Jackie went into the arms of the Lord and Blessed Mother on September 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Frank and Angeline Annunzio. Jackie was described as classy and fabulous with a passion for anything CHANEL. She loved sports - particularly basketball, cooked legendary Italian meals, loved children with all of her soul, and lit up the world with a spirit for life. Devoted wife to Sal for 59 years and a loving mother to Frank (Vicki), Mark (Vivienne) and John (Patty); loyal sister to Lucia Annunzio (Rick) and the late Linda O'Donnell (Bill). She was a fun and involved Grannie to Frank, Mark, Nicholas, Christi, Luke, Mary, Henry and Caroline; passionate aunt to Angie Rose Randall (Bill), Christopher Tynan (Dana), Brad O'Donnell (Terri), and Bill O'Donnell and an amazing great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info, 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019
