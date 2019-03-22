|
Fabsits-Hinshaw, Jacqueline Beloved wife of the late Scot Hinshaw; loving mother of Michele (Robert) Fabsits-Coleman; dear grandmother of Joshua and Ryan Coleman; daughter of the late Warren and Katie Clark; sister of Sheila (Kurt) Clark, Caroline (Pat) Sawyer, Robert Clark, Mary Jane (Joe) Ryan, Brenda (the late Joe) Ennis, Patricia (the late Vic) Prather, Linda (the late George) Turnell, James Clark, Gloria Jean Kaminski, the late Judy Clark, and the late Donald (Sue) Igo; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.), Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For info: 708-430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019