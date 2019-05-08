|
Foster, Jacqualine M. (nee Weisbrodt) Age 74, passed away May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Larry Foster; loving mother of Rudy J. (Kristin) Hucko and the late Christopher T. Hucko; cherished grandmother of Payton and Jordan Hucko; dearest sister of Sandy (Don) Mason, Gerry Ann (the late Greg) Chor, James (Lavergne) Weisbrodt, Deann (Scott) Miller, the late John Weisbrodt and the late Wanda McCann; dear sister-in-law of Ken McCann; fond aunt of one niece and many nephews. Jacqualine enjoyed traveling, crafts and physical fitness activities. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona on May 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacqualine's name may be made to the , . For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019