|
|
Orsi, James " Jack" Age 90, U. S. Navy Veteran Korean War. Passed away peacefully a day after celebrating his 90th birthday. He was a loving and devoted husband to Joan, nee Clementi for 64 years. Cherished father of Florence (Steven) Wilton, Philip Lt. C.F. D. (Mona) Orsi, Rosemary (Mark) Roberts, Joanne (late Matt) Gulino, James Orsi Jr., Karen (Eric) Lickteig, Julie (Jeff C.P.D.) Wojcik and Diane (Kevin N.P.D.) Kendrick; loving Papa to 20 granchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; son of the late Philip and Freida Orsi and son-in-law of the late James and Rose Clementi; dear brother of Thomas (late Phyllis), the late Virgil (late Virginia), late Frank (late Gloria), late Philip (late Mary), late Al (late Barbara), the late triplet brother, Nicholas Orsi, the late triplet sister Dolly (late Jim) Klimet; brother-in- law of Marie (late Joseph) Doria, John Clementi, the late Catherine (late Frank) Munizzi and the late James (late Jeannette) Clementi; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jack was a devoted member of St. Rene Goupil Church serving as an Eucharist Minister for 27 years and sharing his talent as a bingo caller. He will be dearly missed and loved by all who knew him. Due to the COVID-19 concerns Jack's family is having a private service and burial. A Celebration of Jack's Life with a Memorial Mass and Military Honors will be scheduled for a later date. Please express you condolences and memories in honor of Jack on his personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2020