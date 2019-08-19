|
|
Kozar, Jack Beloved husband of Margaret, nee Mrozek; dear brother of Ruthanne (Sid) Waters, Barbara (Tom) Hall, Richard Kozar, Louis (late Sue) Kozar, Linda (Jo) Tinsley, James (Roxanne) Kozar, Michael Kozar and the late Robert Kozar and the late George (Maryann) Kozar; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave., (55th Street just west of Harlem). Service in Celebration of Jack's life will take place at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Please omit flowers.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 19, 2019