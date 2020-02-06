Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Waldheim Cemetery
Des Plaines Ave, Gate 41A
Forest Park, IL
View Map
Kostis, Jack Jack Kostis, Age 85. Beloved husband of Diane for 55 years. Loving father of Marla (Terry) Slovin and Jeffrey (Marcy) Kostis. Proud grandfather of Grant, Jordan, and Jake. Services, Thursday, February 6, 11 AM at Waldheim Cemetery (Des Plaines Ave, Gate 41A), Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the KBG Foundation, www.kbgfoundation.com or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, www.ccalliance.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020
