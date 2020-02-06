|
|
Kostis, Jack Jack Kostis, Age 85. Beloved husband of Diane for 55 years. Loving father of Marla (Terry) Slovin and Jeffrey (Marcy) Kostis. Proud grandfather of Grant, Jordan, and Jake. Services, Thursday, February 6, 11 AM at Waldheim Cemetery (Des Plaines Ave, Gate 41A), Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the KBG Foundation, www.kbgfoundation.com or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, www.ccalliance.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020