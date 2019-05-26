|
Gilbreth, Jack Age 84, of Chicago Ridge, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019, with his loving family at his side. He was the loving father to Nancy (Juan) Rodriguez, Julie (Marty) Rodriguez, John (Kristen) Gilbreth, and Jody (Doug) Vlasak; grandfather of 11; great-grandfather to many; cherished brother to the late Lee, Robert, and Edward Gilbreth; dear uncle and loyal friend. He was preceded by his first wife, Mary; and is survived by his former spouse, Barbara. Jack honorably served in the United States Navy during the Korean Era. He was a film distributor and owner of Gilbreth Films. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service and Celebration of Jack's Life conducted at 6:30 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 West 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL 60453.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 26, 2019