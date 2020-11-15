Cholakian , Jack C.
Jack C. Cholakian, age 77 of Lemont; beloved husband of Glenna. Brother of Peter (Cathy) Cholakian. Uncle of Matthew, Adam and Rachel Cholakian. Loved by many numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday 3pm until 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, IL 60491 with a Dan Gark/Requiem at 7pm. Lying-in-state Monday at Saints Joachim & Anne Armenian Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60463 from 10am until time of 11am Funeral Service. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Saints Joachim & Anne Armenian Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60463; or St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, 6700 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 in Jack's name are appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
