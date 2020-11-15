1/
Jack C. Cholakian
1943 - 2020
Cholakian , Jack C.

Jack C. Cholakian, age 77 of Lemont; beloved husband of Glenna. Brother of Peter (Cathy) Cholakian. Uncle of Matthew, Adam and Rachel Cholakian. Loved by many numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Sunday 3pm until 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, IL 60491 with a Dan Gark/Requiem at 7pm. Lying-in-state Monday at Saints Joachim & Anne Armenian Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60463 from 10am until time of 11am Funeral Service. Interment Mount Vernon Memorial Estates Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Saints Joachim & Anne Armenian Church, 12600 S. Ridgeland Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60463; or St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, 6700 W. Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 in Jack's name are appreciated.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
November 13, 2020
The Bernacki family sends our prayers to Glenna and the entire Cholakian family. Jack was one of a kind. When he would come to our office it turned into laugh after laugh. Jack you made us laugh I thank you for that He also was a great story teller as everyone knows . I learned so many life lessons just listening. He would start talking and all of the staff and patients would stop and listen . He would take us out for lunch and encourage us to order more food then we could ever eat. Having lunch with Jack was not just lunch it was an event. He always made us feel like a VIP. I know that Jack and my Dad Casey are talking insurance in heaven right now. We love you Jack thanks for all the great memories. You touched many lives over your lifetime we are grateful that ours was one of them. Miss you already.
robert bernacki
Friend
November 13, 2020
John & Judy Provenzano
Friend
November 12, 2020
I want to send my deepest condolences to you and your family. Jack Cholakian was a great man and will truly be missed. It was such a treat when he came to the office. Especially listening to his stories, I loved his stories. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Wendy Kelbus - Sterioti
Coworker
November 12, 2020
The Fosco Family would like to give there condolences to the Cholakian family
Anthony Fosco
Friend
