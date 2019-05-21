Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chunowitz, Jack Abe Jack Abe Chunowitz, 88. Loving husband, loving father and loving gramps passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 in the home he loved with Carrie and Jimmy. Jack lived a full and joyful life with many many accomplishments. He is loved by his daughter-Carrie, son-Jimmy, granddaughter-Heather and his sisters Rozi Schwartz and Sondra Friedlander. Jack proudly served his country in Korea with the US ARMY and went to work for the CTA for over 45 years. Graveside service Wednesday 10AM at Waldheim Cemetery, gate 113, Greenberg Road, Forest Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jack's name to . Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2019
