Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
8100 Niles Center Rd.
Skokie, IL
Iva Christmann Obituary
Christmann, Iva B. (nee Montgomery) Age 89, of Northbrook. Beloved wife of the late Arthur A.; dear mother of Lynn, Susan (Brian) Edwards, and Arthur E. (Marilyn); loving grandmother of Brian Edwards, Kathleen (David) Walters, Meghan (fiance Andrew Kindelin, Jennifer (Daniel) May, Jack Christmann, Elizabeth (Christopher) Gluck, and Daniel ( Melissa) Christmann; cherished great-grandmother of Thomas Walters and Isla Christmann; fond sister of Dorothy McBrien, the late Harry, Earl, John, George, Charles, William, and Aaron Montgomery, Evelyn Darby, Ellen Taylor, and Margaret. VisitationThursday, April 25, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass to celebrate her life, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church, 8100 Niles Center Rd., Skokie.Private interment at All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. Funeral info:(847) 673-6111orhabenfuneral.comto sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
