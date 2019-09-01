|
|
Paris, Isabelle Isabelle Paris, nee Schwartz. Beloved wife for 52 years of Jerry. Loving mother of David (fiancée Catherine Guerrero) Paris and Michelle Paris (Daniel) Holmes. Proud grandmother of Gwendolyn Paris (Jacob) Campbell and Caeden Holmes. Service Friday, September 6, 2019, 12 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park, Skokie. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 1, 2019