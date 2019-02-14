|
|
Gaspari, Isabelle M. "Lee" (nee Simonetti) Of Addison, IL, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard M.; loving mother of Corinne (late William) Hill, Margaret (Tony) Severino, George (Kerri) Gaspari, Eleanor (John "Jay") West, Carol (Michael) Fields, Frank (Anne) Gaspari, Deborah (Denis) Murphy, and the late Richard M. Gaspari, Jr.; proud grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Bettie (Otto) Caputo and the late Peter, Mario, Tony, and Margaret; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Funeral Saturday, February 16, 2019,at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For further info630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019