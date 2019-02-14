Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Wood Dale, IL
Isabelle Gaspari Obituary
Gaspari, Isabelle M. "Lee" (nee Simonetti) Of Addison, IL, age 89. Beloved wife of the late Richard M.; loving mother of Corinne (late William) Hill, Margaret (Tony) Severino, George (Kerri) Gaspari, Eleanor (John "Jay") West, Carol (Michael) Fields, Frank (Anne) Gaspari, Deborah (Denis) Murphy, and the late Richard M. Gaspari, Jr.; proud grandmother of 23; great-grandmother of 14; dear sister of Bettie (Otto) Caputo and the late Peter, Mario, Tony, and Margaret; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Funeral Saturday, February 16, 2019,at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Holy Ghost Church, Wood Dale for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For further info630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019
