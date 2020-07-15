1/
Isabell "Izzy" (Dallesandro) Malkusak
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isabell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malkusak (nee Dallesandro), Isabell "Izzy" 1936 - 2020 Isabell Esther Malkusak passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 12, 2020, while surrounded by her family in her own home. Born May 20, 1936, in Chicago, IL, Isabell was the 2nd of 5 daughters born to Antonio and Yolanda Dallesandro. She is survived by her ever-loving husband Edwin, daughter Mary (Bill-ex) Van Pelt, sons, Antonio "Tony" (Diane) Malkusak, Michael "Mike" (Lynn) Malkusak, and Edward "Eddie" (Michelle) Malkusak, and her 4 "sissies", Marie (late Dick) Fails, Joan (Mike) Cap, Dianna (late Rich) Rosko, and Teresa (Dan) Stinnett, along with 9 beloved grandchildren, and one cherished great grandson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of all involved, services will be held privately. A celebration of Isabell's life will be held at a later date - all will be welcome at that time. Family and friends are invited to take part in the interment which will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Frankfort at approximately 12:00pm. However, masks/PPE and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Isabell's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), PAWS Chicago (www.pawschicago.org), or the Anti-Cruelty Society (for animals, www.anticruelty.org) would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, Frankfort www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved