Chatman, Isaac Mr. Isaac Chatman was born on November 3, 1933 in Natches Mississippi to Henry and Mary Chatman as the fifth of 19 children. Isaac (Ike) was drafted into military service (Army) in 1955. After discharge from service, Isaac worked several jobs from Butcher to Storekeeper and, "Any honest work to keep a roof over my head and food on the table". April 1968 started Isaac's longest career, 33 years at Bridewell House of Corrections-Cook County Department of Corrections where he advanced over the years from officer to sergeant and retiring as a lieutenant. After many years of working and providing for himself and his family, Isaac developed several health challenges- diabetes, hypertension, triple bypass (2001), dialysis (2017), and COPD (2018). Mr. Isaac made his transition on April 20, 2020. Mr. Isaac leaves to cherish his memory wife Annie; his sons, Van (Sianne), Derrick (Dee); his daughter, Wanda; grandchildren: Aisian Van Jr. (Linda) and Kayla; also one brother, Willie and six sisters, Mary (James), Ethel, Mildred, Deloris, Nancy (Kenny), Yvonne and Patricia (Niece). He will be missed by family, friends and coworkers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store