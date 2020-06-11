Bender, Isaac "Ike" Age 90, formerly of Glencoe and Highland Park, passed away peacefully at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Beloved husband of Natalie (nee Mann); devoted father of Craig (Lauren) Bender and the late Brad (Helene) Coustan; proud grandfather of Drew and Reed Bender and Victor and Ava Coustan. Ike was preceded in death by his brother Jerome Bender and parents, Sadye and Abram Bender. Funeral service at IJ Morris at Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches on Friday, June 12th. Donations in Ike's memory can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org/).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 11, 2020.