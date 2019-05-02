|
|
Snider, Dr. Irving Joseph Dr. Irving Joseph Snider, age 100. Beloved husband of Helen, nee Biederman. Loving father of Barbara (Alan) London and Janice Snider. Dear grandfather of Joshua (Rachel) London, Rebecca (Mark Nightengale) London, Sara London, and Hanna London. Loving great-grandfather of Joseph London. Cherished brother-in-law of Elaine (the late Richard) Kohn and Velma (the late Hilliard) Cohen and the late Milton Bronson. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cherished brother of the late Sylvia (the late Harry) Goldstein and the late Dena (the late Robert) Gale. Son of the late Louis and the late Lena (nee Epstein) Silverstein. Service Friday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Dr., Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.hadassah.org, , 225 Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 6060, or a . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 2, 2019