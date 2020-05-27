Irma Pilli
Pilli, Irma

(nee Scholl) Beloved wife of Karl; loving mother of Axel (Cheryl) and Ingo (Karen). Private visitation Wednesday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME with cremation to follow. For info, 773-276-7800 or:

ragobrothersfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
PRIVATE - THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
