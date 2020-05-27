Pilli, Irma
(nee Scholl) Beloved wife of Karl; loving mother of Axel (Cheryl) and Ingo (Karen). Private visitation Wednesday 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME with cremation to follow. For info, 773-276-7800 or:
ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2020.